Gabriel David Crouse, analyst and head of campaigns at the institute, says land should be privatised as the government has proved itself incapable of running the agricultural sector. He says expropriation without compensation will cripple the economy.
The controversial bill was passed in parliament last month.
The organisation is taking action against the bill as it believes it is unconstitutional and “destructive”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Expropriation without compensation will punish landowners, cripple economy — SAIRR
The bill is 'revenge for the past'
Image: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) is taking action against the expropriation bill, saying it’s aimed at punishing people who have not committed any crime.
Listen to the details:
Gabriel David Crouse, analyst and head of campaigns at the institute, says land should be privatised as the government has proved itself incapable of running the agricultural sector. He says expropriation without compensation will cripple the economy.
The controversial bill was passed in parliament last month.
The organisation is taking action against the bill as it believes it is unconstitutional and “destructive”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Land, collaboration discussed at Mabuza's meeting with Zulu king
Free land for all in Olievenhoutbosch, says EFF councillor
Gwede Mantashe urges rethink on land, central bank
It is time to ditch SA’s failed land reform programme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos