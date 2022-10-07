South Africa

LISTEN | Expropriation without compensation will punish landowners, cripple economy — SAIRR

The bill is 'revenge for the past'

07 October 2022 - 15:57
Parliament passed the expropriation bill last month, sparking reaction from the SA Institute of Race Relations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) is taking action against the expropriation bill, saying it’s aimed at punishing people who have not committed any crime.

Listen to the details:

Gabriel David Crouse, analyst and head of campaigns at the institute, says land should be privatised as the government has proved itself incapable of running the agricultural sector. He says expropriation without compensation will cripple the economy.

The controversial bill was passed in parliament last month.

The organisation is taking action against the bill as it believes it is unconstitutional and “destructive”. 

TimesLIVE

