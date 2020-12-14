No bail for four people accused of murdering Prince Lethukuthula Zulu

The Randburg magistrate’s court has granted bail to only one of the five people accused of murdering Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

Security guards found the 50-year-old dead at his home in a Northwold, Johannesburg, residential complex on November 6.

Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontse Tlhoele, 30 and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, stand accused of Zulu's murder.

Delivering bail judgment on Monday, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said there was a possibility that the case against Mbedzi might be weak and he could be given the benefit of doubt during trial.

“The court’s finding is that the interests of justice permit the release on bail of the fifth applicant. Bail is granted in the amount of R3,000,” she said.