A former warrant officer has been arrested after being found in possession of property belonging to a victim of a gang rape in Krugersdorp.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the woman appeared at Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Wednesday.
She said the police arrested a woman for theft and defeating the ends of justice.
“It was discovered by the investigating officer that the woman had in her possession property that belongs to one of the victims of rape,” she said.
In July, eight women were raped when a production company went to film a music video in Krugersdorp’s West Village.
Fourteen accused have appeared in court in connection with the incident, which left SA in shock and sparked violent protests across Gauteng.
Former cop 'found with Krugersdorp gang rape victim's possessions'
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
