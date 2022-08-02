×

South Africa

One dead as police exchange gunfire with zama-zamas in Krugersdorp

02 August 2022 - 13:01
A team consisting of police tactical response, Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the K-9 unit, Gauteng traffic police, Sibanye-Stillwater mining security and private security took on illegal mining syndicates on Tuesday.
Image: Screengrab via Twitter/SAPS

Police and alleged “zama-zamas” (illegal miners) exchanged gunfire on Tuesday after a raid at a disused mine off the R28 in Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a man believed to be an illegal miner was shot dead after he allegedly pointed a gun at police.

Herbst said multiple other zama-zamas were injured trying to escape.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed the incident, saying the miners pushed back after the raid.

Some were arrested.

According to Themba, police minister Bheki Cele joined a team consisting of tactical response, Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the K-9 unit, Gauteng traffic police, Sibanye-Stillwater mining security and private security to tackle the illicit operations.

“We refuse to co-govern with criminality,” Cele said at the scene, where a suspect was handcuffed on the ground.

“The state has to rise ... I’m happy that even the mining industry is working with government.”

Cele said he spoke to minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe to ensure the government responds to the illicit industry “so South Africans can live safely”.

The raid comes after eight women, who were among a crew shooting a music video in the area, were raped, allegedly by illegal miners.

* This story is ongoing and has been updated.

