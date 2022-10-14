South Africa

Mpumalanga police find drugs hidden in ‘Cremora boxes’, suspect arrested

14 October 2022 - 08:55
Drugs police found hidden in boxes of powdered milk.
Image: Supplied

Police in Mpumalanga have clamped down on an alleged drug den which was being fronted as a supermarket in Standerton.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, a co-ordinated crime intelligence-driven operation was put in place by the Standerton K9 and Secunda K9 units on Wednesday and led to the discovery of the drugs.

"What was portrayed as a supermarket in Standerton's Ext 6 was discovered to be used by suspects as a drug hub."

An 18-year-old Ethiopian national was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of about 820 suspected Mandrax tablets weighing about 1,164g.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about R125,000, Mohlala said. 

The tablets were concealed inside a box of Cremora powdered milk.

The suspect is in custody pending a bail application on October 18.

Mohala said the investigation is also ascertaining his status in the South Africa and police are working in conjunction with the department of home affairs.

TimesLIVE

