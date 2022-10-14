Mpumalanga police find drugs hidden in ‘Cremora boxes’, suspect arrested

Police in Mpumalanga have clamped down on an alleged drug den which was being fronted as a supermarket in Standerton.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, a co-ordinated crime intelligence-driven operation was put in place by the Standerton K9 and Secunda K9 units on Wednesday and led to the discovery of the drugs.
"What was portrayed as a supermarket in Standerton's Ext 6 was discovered to be used by suspects as a drug hub."
An 18-year-old Ethiopian national was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of about 820 suspected Mandrax tablets weighing about 1,164g.
The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about R125,000, Mohlala said.
The tablets were concealed inside a box of Cremora powdered milk.
The suspect is in custody pending a bail application on October 18.
Mohala said the investigation is also ascertaining his status in the South Africa and police are working in conjunction with the department of home affairs.
