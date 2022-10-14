Seven Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) officers who were arrested after the death of a man in Tsakane last month were granted bail on Friday.
The seven had been in custody after handing themselves over to police following an incident in Tsakane on September 8.
It is alleged seven officials raided the house that belonged to one of the complainants. In the raid, a 19-year-old man was killed, and a 29-year-old was shot.
The Tsakane magistrate’s court on Friday fixed the bail at R3,000 each for Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62.
Each of the accused face a charge of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.
In granting bail, the court said the continued detention of the seven would not be in the best interest of justice as the officers were not flight risks, have fixed addresses and are in the employment of the department.
The EMPD welcomed he officers’ release on bail.
“As the EMPD we are confident as law enforcers who uphold the law at all times, our members will forthwith present themselves in the court of law for the purpose of a trial,” EMPD spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said.
Seven EMPD officers arrested for murder released on R3,000 bail each
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
