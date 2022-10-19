The Botshabelo regional court has sentenced a 40-year-old man, who is already serving two life terms, to another life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a four-year-old boy, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.
Convicted rapist gets additional life term for raping four-year-old boy
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
The Botshabelo regional court has sentenced a 40-year-old man, who is already serving two life terms, to another life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a four-year-old boy, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.
Magistrate Motshidisi Khuduga sentenced Lazarus Ntipa Nkoto for an incident which happened on February 17 2019.
Nkoto, who was sitting outside a local tavern, saw the victim opposite the tavern. He forced him into a toilet and raped him.
“The complainant’s mother caught Nkoto in the act and the police were called. Nkoto was arrested,” Free State NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
DNA samples were taken from Nkoto and he was linked to two more cases of rape in Bloemfontein. The cases were heard in the high court earlier this year and Nkoto was sentenced to two life terms.
The Botshabelo case was held separately.
“In court, Nkoto, a Lesotho national, denied raping the complainant even after he was linked to the crime by DNA,” Shuping said.
