South Africa

Caregiver accused of raping three-year-old remanded in custody

21 September 2022 - 08:04
A North West caregiver allegedly raped a three-year-old child. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

A 20-year-old caregiver who allegedly raped a three-year-old child in the North West has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Brits magistrate’s court.

North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the accused was arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged a concerned neighbour heard a child crying continually and went to investigate. A three-year-old child was found in the presence of the accused, who is the child’s caregiver,” she said.

Myburgh said the neighbour suspected the child had been raped.

“Police were immediately summoned and the child was taken for medical attention. The rape was confirmed,” she said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and thanked the neighbour who acted when she heard the child crying. Kwena said it was disturbing a vulnerable child was allegedly violated by a person who was supposed to take care of her.

The suspect, who appeared in court on Monday, will appear before the same court again on October 5.

READ MORE:

Dundee High School teacher faces dismissal for sexual assault

According to his bail conditions, he is required to leave KZN and stay in Gauteng until the start of his trial
News
1 day ago

Diepsloot child rapist sentenced to life behind bars

A man who raped a seven-year-old girl in Diepsloot in July 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
2 weeks ago

Limpopo neighbours, aged 68 and 71, arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

Two men, aged 68 and 71, will appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
News
3 weeks ago
