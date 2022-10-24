South Africa

Gauteng police arrest 46 motorists for drunk driving

24 October 2022 - 14:04
Nearly 50 motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Gauteng traffic police arrested 46 motorists at the weekend after they were found to allegedly be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The offenders were arrested in Mabopane, Diepsloot, Fochville and Johannesburg.

The bulk of arrests were made in Mabopane during a law enforcement operation in the precinct. The worst alleged offender was recorded at 1:03 mg/1000 ml in Mabopane, Tshwane.

“Gauteng traffic police are concerned about the rate of drunk driving incidents the province continues to experience on provincial roads. One of the highest contributory factors to road accidents leading to fatalities is alcohol consumption,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.

He said as they continue to observe October Transport month, Gauteng traffic police will continue to conduct heightened road traffic policing activities and road safety awareness campaigns. 

The offenders are expected to appear in magistrate’s courts today to face charges relating to driving under the influence of alcohol. 

TimesLIVE

