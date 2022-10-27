South Africa

Private investigator in debrief session to find motive for kidnap of municipal manager and her driver

27 October 2022 - 11:54
Mpumalanga municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni are safely reunited with their families.
Mpumalanga municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni are safely reunited with their families.
Image: Supplied

The private investigator who was appointed by the families of a municipal manager and her driver who were kidnapped last week says a debriefing is under way to ascertain why the two were targeted.

Mike Bolhuis was roped in to assist in finding the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality Maggie Skosana and Gugu Mtsweni, who were kidnapped last week Thursday as they were driving to the municipality’s offices.

“In kidnappings we always debrief to check why this happened and who could be behind it. We do it so that we can catch the criminals,” Bolhuis said.

Bolhuis said Skosana and Mtsweni were found safe and sound.

“They were both in a good condition. We thank the police and everyone who assisted in the search,” Bolhuis said.

Kidnapped municipal manager Maggie Skosana and driver found in Diepsloot

Nkangala district municipal manager Margaret "Maggie" Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been found in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, after being ...
News
7 hours ago

He urged people to be cautious as kidnappings have spiked in the country.

“We want to caution the public to not flash their valuables. Anyone of financial value is a target,” he said.

Bolhuis said it was advisable to have vehicles fitted with tracking devices and for travellers to ensure they leave a proper itinerary of their movements with those close to them. 

Skosana and Mtsweni were kidnapped in Middelburg at the Nkangala municipality’s gate last Thursday morning. Her car was found abandoned later the same day at a nearby mine with her wheelchair and handbag inside. 

On Tuesday Bolhuis told TimesLIVE that negotiations with the kidnappers were at an advanced stage. At the time he said the kidnappers wanted cash and information about the municipality.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Crooks are gearing up for the festive season: 5 tips to avoid a hijacking

With the festive season around the corner and travel set to increase across the country, motorists are being cautioned to keep safe on the roads and ...
News
1 day ago

Call to boost security for municipal managers after Mpumalanga kidnapping

The Institute for Local Government Management says the alleged abduction of the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality in ...
News
3 days ago

Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped

Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly kidnapped outside the municipal buildings by men ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Fuel-shedding’ warning sounded South Africa
  2. Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car ‘found wrecked’, bodies recovered South Africa
  3. About 90 homes demolished outside Polokwane after illegal land purchases South Africa
  4. Principal who ignored warnings about adding extra grades is fired for defiance News
  5. Fraser orchestrating ‘disinformation campaign’ to influence ANC conference, CR ... News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...