South Africa

Crooks are gearing up for the festive season: 5 tips to avoid a hijacking

26 October 2022 - 12:33
Police have cautioned motorists to be vigilant during the festive season. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Chayantorn Tongmorn

With the festive season around the corner and travel set to increase across the country, motorists are being cautioned to keep safe on the roads and take steps to avoid becoming a victim of hijacking.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi this week shared a “checklist” for motorists when taking a journey that can help them avoid being hijacked.

1. CHECK THE CONDITION OF YOUR CAR

Sekgotodi advised motorists to check the condition of their car before embarking on a trip to avoid being stuck on the road.

“Prepare for your journey. Know the direction and destination and before driving off ensure all windows and doors are properly locked. Have the contact numbers of police stations, emergency services, family members, neighbours, colleagues or any other numbers you can call in a predicament.” 

2. DO NOT PICK UP STRANGERS OR HITCHHIKERS

Sekgotodi advised motorists to avoid picking up hitchhikers and strangers on the road.

“While driving check your rear-view mirror to ensure you are not being followed. When you see suspicious a vehicle following you, alert police with information about the vehicle, model, colour, registration numbers and number of occupants if possible.”

LISTEN | Travellers must ‘know risks’ and move ‘sensibly’ when visiting SA — German embassy

Stakeholders have weighed in on the murder of a German tourist, including the German embassy.
News
2 weeks ago

3. KEEP ENOUGH SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AT TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Another tip motorists ought to note is the importance of keeping adequate space between vehicles when approaching traffic lights and stop signs.

Sekgotodi  warned drivers to not entertain hooting or attempts by other drivers to stop you while driving, especially at night. 

4. DON’T STOP TO REFRESH OR RELIEVE YOURSELF

The Hawks advised motorists to avoid parking on the side of the road to refresh or relieve yourself, but to rather find the nearest garage.

5. AVOID STRANGERS IN PARKING LOTS AND DRIVEWAYS

Sekgotodi said drivers should not to approach your car if you spot a strange car or person nearby.

She urged drivers to maintain caution and alert authorities of any suspicious behaviour.

USEFUL TIPS TO REMEMBER DURING A HIJACKING:

  • Your life is worth more than your vehicle.
  • Do not antagonise or aggravate the hijacker(s).
  • Do not resist.
  • Avoid making eye contact as the hijacker may perceive this as a threat.
  • Leave the engine running and exit the vehicle.
  • Try to put as much space between you and the hijacker(s).
  • Remain calm and try to take note of as many details about the hijacker(s) as possible.

TimesLIVE

