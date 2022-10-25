“They know about [her] diabetes and understand they have no leverage if they let anything happen to the two women,” he said.
Negotiations with municipal manager’s kidnappers at advanced stage: private investigator
Optimistic the two women will be released soon
Negotiations with the kidnappers of the municipal manager of Nkangala district municipality, Maggie Skosana, and her driver Gugu Mtsweni are at an advanced stage.
This is according to private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who told TimesLIVE the kidnappers have made contact and made demands.
Bolhuis said the kidnappers wanted cash and information about the municipality. He declined to elaborate, saying it could hamper the negotiations.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said police were not aware of a ransom demand.
Officers are searching for the two women and the suspects, he said.
Bolhuis was confident Skosana, who is understood to have health issues, and her driver are being cared for by their kidnappers.
Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped
“They know about [her] diabetes and understand they have no leverage if they let anything happen to the two women,” he said.
“We know the women are alive as we are in constant negotiations.
“We are at the final part of our negotiations. They have progressed very well so far.”
Bolhuis cautioned the public against sharing unverified information regarding the case, saying this could affect the negotiations.
“If anyone has any information regarding the kidnapping, they should contact authorities so they can follow up,” he said.
Police have asked anyone who has information about the case to contact Lt Motha on 082-462-2746.
Skosana and her driver were allegedly kidnapped outside the municipal buildings by men impersonating police officers last Thursday. Her vehicle was recovered by police later on the same day near a mine with Skosana’s belongings inside, including her wheelchair and handbag.
