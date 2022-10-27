New Models

New Maserati GranCabrio will hit the streets in 2023

27 October 2022 - 11:39
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
The new Maserati GranCabrio has been shown and is expected to debut in 2023.
Image: Supplied

Maserati is having one of the busiest periods in its 106-year history. In the past 24 months it has introduced special editions and hybrid derivatives of the Ghibli and Levante, the mid-engined MC20 supercar and its Cielo open-top cousin, the Grecale SUV and the new GranTurismo coupé.

Now the company has shared the first images of the new GranCabrio — the open-topped cousin of the GranTurismo. The prototypes recently took to the streets of Modena, Italy, for the initial stages of development testing.

Maserati doesn't share much technical information except to say it will have a fully electric derivative. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati doesn't share much technical information except to say it will have a fully electric derivative. Picture: SUPPLIED

The GranTurismo and the GranCabrio can be had with an in-house developed 3.0twin-turbo V6 “Nettuno” engine that develops 463kW and 730Nm in the MC20 supercar. 

Maserati confirms electric-only Folgore versions of the GranCabrio and GranTurismo are being planned. Folgore is the Italian word for lightning, and the electric powertrain is reported to wield 900kW from a trimotor, all-wheel-drive system. Performance is expected to be a sub three-second 0-100km/h sprint and a top speed of 300km/h.

It’s also understood that more hybrids may form part of the Maserati ranges. The new GranCabrio and the tin-top GranTurismo are expected to hit markets next year.

