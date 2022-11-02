South Africa

Part of Snake Valley Road in Tshwane closed due to sinkhole

02 November 2022 - 08:22
The City of Tshwane says the sinkhole-affected area extends from inside the military property, across the road and up to the verge on the southern side. File photo.
The City of Tshwane says the sinkhole-affected area extends from inside the military property, across the road and up to the verge on the southern side. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The City of Tshwane has advised motorists around the Valhalla area in Centurion to avoid the Snake Valley Road (M24) between Old Johannesburg (R101) and Fjord Road as it has been closed due to a sinkhole.

According to the city, part of the road has been closed after large cracks were noticed on it last week, Thursday.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said at first, only one lane of the road was affected but it later extended across the roadway to affect all four lanes.

“On October 28 and 29, the affected area was observed to be increasing in size and depth and was classified as a sinkhole. The sinkhole-affected area extends from inside the military property, across the road and up to the verge on the southern side,” he said.

Mahamba has emphasised that the road is unsafe for both motorists and pedestrians.

“The city urges all members of the public around the Valhalla area to exercise caution in the area and map alternative routes during daily travels.”

He said the city is currently busy with investigations to determine the extent of the sinkhole to prepare for road rehabilitation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

N3 crash: Minority Front leader's son & fiancée among those killed

The son of Minority Front party leader and KwaZulu-Natal MPL, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, and his fiancée were identified as two of the three people ...
News
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL | E-tolls defiance should sound a warning to the ANC

The ANC’s mandate to govern came directly from citizens and can be amended and removed by the same voters it tried to force to pay e-tolls
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Eastern Cape transport department resuscitates N2 Wild Coast project

An 11-member delegation led by Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha descended on Jama village on Thursday to iron out differences which have ...
News
5 days ago

Our Gatvol Mix fills the gap: How potholes are building relationships

“Fallen infrastructure is everybody’s problem, black and white all suffer from it, and the only way we are going to sustainably fix our problems is ...
News
1 week ago

Roads won’t survive climate change without scientific involvement, expert warns

Sanral says SA has a whopping 25-million potholes compared with 15-million five years ago
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  4. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  5. Heartbreak as missing KZN biker is found dead South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...