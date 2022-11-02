Part of Snake Valley Road in Tshwane closed due to sinkhole

The City of Tshwane has advised motorists around the Valhalla area in Centurion to avoid the Snake Valley Road (M24) between Old Johannesburg (R101) and Fjord Road as it has been closed due to a sinkhole.
According to the city, part of the road has been closed after large cracks were noticed on it last week, Thursday.
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said at first, only one lane of the road was affected but it later extended across the roadway to affect all four lanes.
“On October 28 and 29, the affected area was observed to be increasing in size and depth and was classified as a sinkhole. The sinkhole-affected area extends from inside the military property, across the road and up to the verge on the southern side,” he said.
Mahamba has emphasised that the road is unsafe for both motorists and pedestrians.
“The city urges all members of the public around the Valhalla area to exercise caution in the area and map alternative routes during daily travels.”
He said the city is currently busy with investigations to determine the extent of the sinkhole to prepare for road rehabilitation.
