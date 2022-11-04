During the introduction of what was meant to be a weeklong workshop, which teachers were not allowed to attend, parents allege children were told they would initially have a two-and-a-half-hour training session followed by another four hours, which represented 400 years of slavery.
Education department suspends 'traumatising' diversity training at high school in Cape Town
Facilitator saddened by backlash but not surprised given SA's painful past
Parents at a high school in Cape Town are demanding answers from the provincial education department after a diversity training workshop left some pupils traumatised.
The workshop was meant to create awareness and empower children to embrace each other’s differences — after a racial incident at the school in May — but the radical manner in which facilitator Asanda Ngoasheng introduced the topic “opened a racial can of worms”, according to some parents.
They said the facilitator told pupils whites were the only people capable of being racist as they still held power and read a poem describing Jesus Christ as “this blue-eyed and blond-haired Jesus”.
The poem referred to heaven as a “white and patriarchal heaven”, and suggested the 12 disciples “could have been queer, the holy trinity some weird twisted love triangle and the Holy Ghost transgender”.
The provincial education department confirmed it had suspended the diversity workshop after parents expressed concerns. Education MEC David Maynier said: “We have suspended the intervention at Fish Hoek High School, based on concerns raised by some parents regarding the content of the training and the manner in which it was communicated and managed.”
Maynier said he understood parents’ concerns and frustrations, “and we are taking this matter very seriously”.
“A review of the training content, and the manner in which it was managed and communicated, is under way. Once the process has been finalised, an outcome and way forward will be determined. Our district support team will provide assistance to any learners who require support.”
A parent, who asked not to be named as she has a minor child at the school, described the session as “damaging and divisive”.
“For the first time my son, who is 16 and has no reference to previous dispensations in this country, referred to his friends by the colour of their skin after he was called a white patriarchal supremacist by the facilitator. What this woman has done is opened a racial can of worms because for the first time, my son came home that afternoon and said ... 'my black friend so and so' and I had to ask 'why are you suddenly referring to them as black friends?'
“We had to sit down with him and we had a long conversation ... what this lady was talking about was not diversity training, but what she was doing was weaponising a former race dispensation.”
Fish Hoek matrics donate school shoes after exams
Ngoasheng, who describes herself as an award-winning speaker, political analyst, academic, and diversity trainer, said while she was saddened by the backlash, she was not surprised given the country’s painful past.
“The session follows a successful session we ran at the school with grade 12s at the end of September which had similar content to the session now under contention, but was not queried, nor did it lead to any complaints,” she said.
“Considering our experiences, however, we are not surprised at the emotional response to the diversity session because discussions of race and racism in our country are still tinged with the memory of our painful past. We do this work precisely because we want to develop a culture of dialogue and debate on these issues without sowing further division and discord.”
Ngoasheng said being made aware of past and present injustices is often painful and “can feel like trauma, but always needs to be seen in the context of the pain and hurt inflicted daily that is so normalised and invisibilised”.
“The work aims at building resilience in all to be able to have more equitable conversations,” she said.
The workshop followed protests by pupils in May after a teacher allegedly used racial slurs, the K-word and N-word during an Afrikaans lesson.
At the time the school acknowledged it had “fallen short of its school’s values and needed to do more to uphold the dignity and equality of all at the school”.
After being suspended amid the allegations, an investigation later found the teacher “not guilty” but she resigned nonetheless. Diversity training was one of the recommendations made by the provincial education department after the incident.
