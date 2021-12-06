South Africa

Fish Hoek matrics donate school shoes after exams

06 December 2021 - 13:02
Fish Hoek High School pupils line up their shoes against the wall. The shoes will be donated to Manenberg High.
Image: Facebook: Fish Hoek High School

Matric pupils at Fish Hoek High School in Cape Town have marked the end of their final exams with a goodwill gesture: donating their school shoes to less privileged children.

The shoes will be distributed at another school, Sherri Bell of Fish Hoek High told TimesLIVE.

Shoes left by matric pupils at Fish Hoek High School. The shoes will be donated to those less privileged.
Image: Facebook/Fish Hoek High School

This has been a school tradition for the past 11 years.

“We are teaching the children to learn to pay it forward. They will no longer be using the shoes, so they should donate them to those still in school needing them,” she said.

This year, the school will send more than 190 pairs of shoes to Manenberg High School.

In previous years the school donated shoes to NGOs that distributed them to various schools in Khayelitsha.

Over the years, there had been an overwhelmingly positive response and there had never been a situation where a pupil refused to donate their shoes.

Bell said the shoe donation drive had also encouraged the donation of blazers to pupils in lower grades at the same school, along with stationery.

“We are seeing more schools doing what we are doing. This is a great culture we've instilled in our children.”

