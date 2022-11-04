South Africa

Man, 80, arrested for murder of son of Mpumalanga chief

04 November 2022 - 20:45 By TimesLIVE
Police have arrested an 80-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man in Matsulu near Nelspruit in January last year.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Police arrested an 80-year-old man in Lows Creek outside Mbombela on Friday afternoon in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man at his home in Matsulu on January 4 2021. 

Zwelithini Dlamini was  shot 13 times by a man who entered his home while he was  enjoying a meal with friends.

Sowetan reported that Dlamini was the son of KaLomshiyo tribal council chief Tikhontele Dlamini. 

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said after Dlamini’s murder, a team of investigators was assembled to probe the case.

“The members worked tirelessly and spent sleepless nights with the hope to solve the case. The arrest of the suspect, who is a prominent figure in the community came as a breakthrough in the murder case,” Mdhluli said.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

