No load-shedding on Sunday but fresh schedule to be uploaded for the next week

Eskom has suspended load-shedding from midday on Sunday.
However, in a short statement, the power utility said: “Eskom will this afternoon publish a statement about the load-shedding profile for next week.”
According to information on load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush, SA has experienced 106 days of load-shedding so far this year.
Independent data specialists The Outlier said the load-shedding in 2022 has surpassed anything South Africa has ever experienced.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter
