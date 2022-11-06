South Africa

No load-shedding on Sunday but fresh schedule to be uploaded for the next week

06 November 2022 - 13:13 By TimesLIVE
There'll be light on Sunday night but it's probably back to load-shedding as from Monday.
There'll be light on Sunday night but it's probably back to load-shedding as from Monday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom has suspended load-shedding from midday on Sunday. 

However, in a short statement, the power utility said: “Eskom will this afternoon publish a statement about the load-shedding profile for next week.” 

According to information on load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush, SA has experienced 106 days of load-shedding so far this year. 

Independent data specialists The Outlier said the load-shedding in 2022 has surpassed anything South Africa has ever experienced. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

EskomSePush is our ‘hobby’, says co-creator of load-shedding survival app

Dan Wells on the challenges of helping SA 'get through the dark times' and the story behind this handy app's cheeky name
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app

City Power has thrown shade at popular load-shedding app EskomSePush, urging Joburg residents to rely on communication from them and not third parties
News
4 months ago

Solar power installers profiting from power cuts, charging R60k to R200k

Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom's continued load-shedding, charging between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  3. Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being ... South Africa
  4. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  5. Storm warnings issued by SA Weather Service for Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa