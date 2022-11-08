South Africa

Help these families find their children

Two youngsters aged 5 and 10 have been missing since last Friday.

08 November 2022 - 11:58
A search is on for Omphile Chauke, 10, who went missing on Sunday.
A search is on for Omphile Chauke, 10, who went missing on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A distraught Midrand family is praying for the safe return of their 10-year-old son, Omphile Chauke, who went missing on Sunday.

His father, Tebogo, told TimesLIVE his son left their home on a security estate at Randjesfontein on Sunday to go to the garage.

“He was not supposed to be allowed to leave the estate alone, but security let him. They said he told them he is going to the garage.

“It is out of character for him to walk out of the estate. We always drive to the shops/garage because it's quite a distance,” Tebogo said. 

He estimated the shop was about 3km away. 

“This is a difficult time for us,” he said. 

The family is trying to follow leads on where he could have gone, by watching CCTV footage of the area. Tebogo said they have also walked most of the streets in Midrand in search of his son. 

In a separate incident, an amber alert has been issued in the Northern Cape for a five-year-old girl who went missing on Friday, also after going to the shop.

Police spokesperson Capt Nelis Prins said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Kakamas is asking for help from the public in their search for Sharna Bason, alias Meisie, from Alheit in Kakamas.

According to Prins, the girl went to the shop with other children at about 5pm.

Five-year-old Sharna Bason, alias Meisie, from Alheit, Kakamas in the Northern Cape, went missing on Friday. Police have asked for help in locating her.
Five-year-old Sharna Bason, alias Meisie, from Alheit, Kakamas in the Northern Cape, went missing on Friday. Police have asked for help in locating her.
Image: Supplied

“According to the information, she was last seen alone outside the shop and did not return to her home.”

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts can contact Capt Vrede Myburgh on 060-984-3529 or Kakamas SAPS at 054-431-6800.

The public is reminded that there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gunmen release children kidnapped from Nigerian farm

A group of 21 children who were abducted by gunmen last week from a farm in northwestern Nigeria's Katsina state were freed and reunited with their ...
News
1 day ago

Kidnapped municipal manager Maggie Skosana and driver found in Diepsloot

Nkangala district municipal manager Margaret "Maggie" Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been found in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, after being ...
News
1 week ago

Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system

Katlego "Katli" Joja, or Katli as she was affectionately known, went missing from home in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, on April 26 2018. She was ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Missing Limpopo toddler’s body found in bushes South Africa
  2. Body of boy, 4, reported missing in July has been found South Africa

Most read

  1. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa