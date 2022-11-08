A distraught Midrand family is praying for the safe return of their 10-year-old son, Omphile Chauke, who went missing on Sunday.
His father, Tebogo, told TimesLIVE his son left their home on a security estate at Randjesfontein on Sunday to go to the garage.
“He was not supposed to be allowed to leave the estate alone, but security let him. They said he told them he is going to the garage.
“It is out of character for him to walk out of the estate. We always drive to the shops/garage because it's quite a distance,” Tebogo said.
He estimated the shop was about 3km away.
“This is a difficult time for us,” he said.
The family is trying to follow leads on where he could have gone, by watching CCTV footage of the area. Tebogo said they have also walked most of the streets in Midrand in search of his son.
In a separate incident, an amber alert has been issued in the Northern Cape for a five-year-old girl who went missing on Friday, also after going to the shop.
Police spokesperson Capt Nelis Prins said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Kakamas is asking for help from the public in their search for Sharna Bason, alias Meisie, from Alheit in Kakamas.
According to Prins, the girl went to the shop with other children at about 5pm.
Help these families find their children
Two youngsters aged 5 and 10 have been missing since last Friday.
Image: Supplied
A distraught Midrand family is praying for the safe return of their 10-year-old son, Omphile Chauke, who went missing on Sunday.
His father, Tebogo, told TimesLIVE his son left their home on a security estate at Randjesfontein on Sunday to go to the garage.
“He was not supposed to be allowed to leave the estate alone, but security let him. They said he told them he is going to the garage.
“It is out of character for him to walk out of the estate. We always drive to the shops/garage because it's quite a distance,” Tebogo said.
He estimated the shop was about 3km away.
“This is a difficult time for us,” he said.
The family is trying to follow leads on where he could have gone, by watching CCTV footage of the area. Tebogo said they have also walked most of the streets in Midrand in search of his son.
In a separate incident, an amber alert has been issued in the Northern Cape for a five-year-old girl who went missing on Friday, also after going to the shop.
Police spokesperson Capt Nelis Prins said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Kakamas is asking for help from the public in their search for Sharna Bason, alias Meisie, from Alheit in Kakamas.
According to Prins, the girl went to the shop with other children at about 5pm.
Image: Supplied
“According to the information, she was last seen alone outside the shop and did not return to her home.”
Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts can contact Capt Vrede Myburgh on 060-984-3529 or Kakamas SAPS at 054-431-6800.
The public is reminded that there is no waiting period to report a missing person.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Gunmen release children kidnapped from Nigerian farm
Kidnapped municipal manager Maggie Skosana and driver found in Diepsloot
Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos