PODCAST | A serial killer beside you: The crimes of Robin Cloete

08 November 2022 - 11:45 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Robin Cloete was able to commit three murders before he was eventually handed a life sentence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Marilyn Jones and Shannon Wippenaar were very different women. Their backgrounds, locations and lifestyles should have meant their paths would never cross — but 14 years, 500km and one man would change that.  

Robin Cloete murdered his fiancé,  Jones, in 1993 in Cape Town. In an almost typical intimate partner murder, Jones had decided she no longer wanted to be with Cloete but he refused to accept her decision. 

This should have been the end of the story, but sadly Cloete’s reign of violence over those closest to him was not over. After serving 12 years in prison for Jones’s murder, he was released on parole. Within weeks he was in a relationship with Wippenaar.  

In episode 96 of True Crime South Africa, we examine this case of serial intimate partner murder and try to understand how Cloete was able to commit three murders before he was eventually jailed for life.

PODCAST | Possession or profit: The true motive behind a teenage psychopath's crime

When 15-year-old Lee Adams left his home on October 17 2013 to buy bread for his mother, he unwittingly stumbled into a predator's trap.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Wrong place, wrong time: the murder of Lucky Dube

As we near the 15th anniversary of music legend Lucky Dube’s murder, 'True Crime South Africa' revisits this case to get a clearer view of how the ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Value of a life: the murder of Hlompho Mohapi Koloi

In episode 93 of 'True Crime South Africa', we attempt to navigate the complex crimes of a husband and wife who had their entire community fooled.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Killer among us: the serial crimes of Richman Makhwenkwe

Episode 92 of 'True Crime South Africa' delves into 'Moffat Park serial killer' Richman Makhwenkwe’s horrendous crimes — and how a team of forensic ...
News
1 month ago
