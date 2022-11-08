This should have been the end of the story, but sadly Cloete’s reign of violence over those closest to him was not over. After serving 12 years in prison for Jones’s murder, he was released on parole. Within weeks he was in a relationship with Wippenaar.
In episode 96 of True Crime South Africa, we examine this case of serial intimate partner murder and try to understand how Cloete was able to commit three murders before he was eventually jailed for life.
For more episodes click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | A serial killer beside you: The crimes of Robin Cloete
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
LISTEN HERE:
Marilyn Jones and Shannon Wippenaar were very different women. Their backgrounds, locations and lifestyles should have meant their paths would never cross — but 14 years, 500km and one man would change that.
Robin Cloete murdered his fiancé, Jones, in 1993 in Cape Town. In an almost typical intimate partner murder, Jones had decided she no longer wanted to be with Cloete but he refused to accept her decision.
This should have been the end of the story, but sadly Cloete’s reign of violence over those closest to him was not over. After serving 12 years in prison for Jones’s murder, he was released on parole. Within weeks he was in a relationship with Wippenaar.
In episode 96 of True Crime South Africa, we examine this case of serial intimate partner murder and try to understand how Cloete was able to commit three murders before he was eventually jailed for life.
For more episodes click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Possession or profit: The true motive behind a teenage psychopath's crime
PODCAST | Wrong place, wrong time: the murder of Lucky Dube
PODCAST | Value of a life: the murder of Hlompho Mohapi Koloi
PODCAST | Killer among us: the serial crimes of Richman Makhwenkwe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos