An elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee from robbers on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway on Monday night.
Netcare 911 said the incident took place in the vicinity of Chesterville.
It is understood the man’s vehicle slammed into rocks placed across the road.
“The man was then robbed by an unknown number of suspects. While attempting to flee, he was hit by a passing car.”
This stretch of the freeway has in recent months become notorious for such attacks.
Two months ago a woman was forced to stop after encountering rocks near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks.
She was shot in the leg during the ambush. An off-duty Fidelity security manager stopped to assist.
In another recent incident Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the South AfricanMedical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction.
He had to “run for his life” and hide in bushes next to the N2 when he was attacked.
TimesLIVE
Elderly man hit by car while fleeing robbers on Durban’s N2 freeway
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
