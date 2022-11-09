South Africa

Ex-prosecutor convicted of taking cash to make drunk driving case ‘go away’

09 November 2022 - 08:18
A former district public prosecutor will be sentenced in January. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A former Seshego district public prosecutor in Limpopo was convicted by the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said in May 2019, Rhulani Maboela demanded R1,500 gratification from a complainant who was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor to withdraw the charges against him.

“The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation and an undercover operation was conducted. The operation resulted in the arrest of the accused at her workplace soon after accepting a gratification,” he said.

Maluleke said as the investigations continued, it was subsequently discovered the case of driving under the influence of liquor against the complainant was withdrawn.

Maboela, 48, remains on bail pending her return to court for sentencing proceedings on January 25.

TimesLIVE

