Mkhwebane can stay on in luxury estate if she pays her own rent

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost her free stay at the Bryntirion ministerial estate in Pretoria, which was funded with taxpayer money.
If she wants to continue living there, she can enter into a private lease agreement at her own expense, the public protector’s office says.
In a statement, the institution said it served notice to the public works department last month about its intention to terminate the lease.
“This was done to rectify the obligation of who bears the financial costs of advocate Mkhwebane’s accommodation, in line with the relevant applicable institutional policy as well as her conditions of service.
“The institution confirms it started looking into this issue before advocate Mkhwebane was placed on suspension, due to media enquiries and reports on the matter. The process to rectify has been fully communicated to advocate Mkhwebane.
“The decision is in line with what was initially intended by the arrangement.”
DA claims Mkhwebane wants to go back to work just for Phala Phala report
The public protector’s office stressed: “Advocate Mkhwebane is not being evicted from the residence, as she may continue to occupy the residence, should she elect to do so, in her personal capacity and at her own cost.”
A section 194 enquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is set to resume on Wednesday, although she has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging the chairperson’s refusal to recuse himself.
The amount spent by the public protector’s office on litigation and legal opinions has led to a public outcry.
The office said in its Tuesday’s statement it was reviewing its systems, “which include those relating to procurement of legal services”.
“We wish to assure the people of South Africa that we are acting within the parameters of the law in every action being taken. As an institution entrusted with ensuring accountability in state affairs, we too remain accountable.”
