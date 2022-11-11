South Africa

Lift airline launches Cape Town to Durban route in time for festive season

11 November 2022 - 12:55
Lift has launched its Cape Town to Durban route.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Domestic airline Lift has opened for business between Cape Town and Durban in time for the festive season.

This comes a month after the airline started its three daily flights between Johannesburg and Durban.

“We’re delighted to announce this latest route. Not only will this add much-needed capacity but will also offer passengers a real business-class alternative,” said Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO.

He said the airline would offer its booking flexibility on this route, which allows passengers to change and cancel flights without fees or penalties.

“We will also have our dog-friendly flights as an option between Durban and Cape Town.”

Meanwhile, Lift's first flight between Cape Town and Johannesburg will take off on November 25, with two return flights per day.

The airline said bookings are open on its “most requested route”.

Siboniso Duma, MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, said Lift will improve much-needed capacity on popular routes.

He said domestic airlines play a significant role in driving the recovery and rebuilding efforts of South Africa's local aviation industry, ensuring that it continues to benefit business and leisure travel.

