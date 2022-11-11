South Africa

WATCH | Military veterans to start getting pensions by the end of the year, says department

In 2021 a group of veterans held the defence minister hostage over pension and other benefits they had been promised.

11 November 2022 - 18:13 By Zukile Daniel

Deputy president David Mabuza has announced the military veterans pension fund has been approved and payments will be made as soon as December.

Director-general of defence and military veterans Irene Mpolweni said R37m would be made available in the 2022/23 financial year.  A further R102m would be made available in the 2023/24 financial year and R109m in 2024/25. 

Mabuza and representatives from the department met with a large group of veterans in the Western Cape, many of whom said they were frustrated by delays in accessing pensions.

Former members of Mkhonto weSizwe took defence minister Thandi Modise hostage in October last year due to lack of support from the government. The presidency appointed a task team to look into the issue of pensions which the veterans had been promised years before. 

Mabuza said the team had done extensive work and payments should be made as early as December. 

Those in attendance expressed frustration over the delays. 

Some complained about the poor state of government housing they had been given. 

Mpolweni said the department would resolve their housing problems. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ANC veterans give Mlambo-Ngcuka the nod for deputy president despite her Cope foray

The body of elders, which has been turned into a task team, wants Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to be elected as the party’s deputy president, to the dismay ...
Politics
3 days ago

Thousands of struggle veterans to benefit from new military pension – Thabang Makwetla

Thousands of military veterans will soon receive their long awaited government military pension.
News
5 months ago

Why NPA dropped case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage

'No proof' is the reason the NPA has given for the case against 52 liberation struggle war veterans being withdraw
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm