South Africa

‘Can you all leave Africa out of this?’ — South Africans react to ‘Russian-made missile killing two in Poland’

16 November 2022 - 07:07
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Smoke rises in the distance amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolk in Poland, near the border with Ukraine on November 15 2022.
Image: Stowarzyszenie Moje Nowosiolki via REUTERS

Social media users around the world have reacted to reports a Russian-made missile killed two people when it fell in Poland, with many in South Africa weighing in on what Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called “a very significant escalation” of war.

A senior US intelligence official told AP the missile had crossed into Polish territory and killed two people. A second person claimed it had apparently struck a site about 24km from the Ukrainian border.

The Polish government said it was investigating the incident and raised its level of military preparedness.

The publication said the Polish foreign ministry had identified the weapon as made in Russia, but President Andrzej Duda and US President Joe Biden were more cautious.

Duda said it was “most probably” Russian-made but its origins were being verified, while Biden said it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia.

ABC News said Biden had called an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and Nato leaders to discuss the incident.

Newsweek reported Russia had denied the attack, calling claims about it a “deliberate provocation.”

“The Russian armed forces did not strike any targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border,” the Russian defence ministry said.

The incident raised fears of an escalation in the war between Russia and Poland since Poland is a member of Nato.

As noted by Reuters, Nato nations are committed to collective defence under its Article 5.

Zelensky told Ukranians in a night time address that Russian missiles hit Poland and called it a “significant escalation” of the conflict. He did not provide evidence of his claim about Russia's involvement.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the incident, with some calling for peace and de-escalation of the conflict, while others predicted things may get worse. 

