POLL | Will you miss Twitter if it dies?
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
The future of Twitter has come under the spotlight amid claims the social media network is on the verge of collapse.
Twitter boss Elon Musk and the hashtag #RIPTwitter raced up the trends list on Friday after several reports that the network’s employees have resigned on mass and in protest about Musk’s new rules at the company.
Social media whispers that the network’s internal services had slowed down and were on the verge of collapse were unverified but led to many predicting a life without the network.
While some said it was an important news source and would be missed, others felt it was too toxic and should be killed.
A few suggested it may be a publicity stunt and the world’s richest man would never let his latest acquisition fold.
Musk seemed unphased by the rumours, tweeting a meme that appeared to mock talk of the company's demise.
Musk recently finalised his purchase of Twitter for $44bn (about R802bn) and immediately introduced changes, with reports of staff working longer hours and public showdowns. He filed as sole director of the company and announced the departure of several executives.
According to Newsweek, Musk reportedly sent all employees an ultimatum this week to either be part of “Twitter 2.0” or get the boot with a three-month severance package.
The New York Times reported that by Musk's deadline “hundreds” had decided to resign, leaving bosses scrambling and closing offices while they tried to persuade key people to stay.
