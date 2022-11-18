South Africa

Truck crashes into broken down bakkie on Durban's N2, leaving one dead and four injured

18 November 2022 - 09:45
The scene of the N2 accident where a truck hit a bakkie broken down in the emergency lane.
The scene of the N2 accident where a truck hit a bakkie broken down in the emergency lane..
Image: Emer-G-Med

One person died and four others were injured when a truck crashed into a delivery vehicle that broke down in the emergency lane on Durban’s N2 freeway on Friday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident happened at about 8.30am just after the KwaMashu highway, north of the city.

“On arrival on the scene it was established that a light delivery vehicle had broken down in the emergency lane and while mechanics were working on it a heavy articulated vehicle ploughed into the scene.

“A man, about 40 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics, while at least four other men were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and taken to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”

Van Reenen said police were on the scene.

TimesLIVE

