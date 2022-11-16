South Africa

Eskom contractor arrested for alleged sabotage at Camden power station

16 November 2022 - 15:05
Camden power station in Mpumalanga. File image.
Camden power station in Mpumalanga. File image.
Image: Simon Mathebula

A contractor working at Eskom's Camden power station in Mpumalanga was arrested on Tuesday for alleged sabotage.

Eskom said on Wednesday the suspect, who is employed by a maintenance company working at the power station, is alleged to have intentionally removed a bearing oil drain plug, causing the oil burners to trip repeatedly.

“This malicious act caused the oil to drain out of the bearing, damaging the bearing, which prevented the mills from operating optimally.

“Camden unit 4 subsequently tripped after losing all the mills. The incident occurred on Thursday November 10 at about 4.54pm. A case of alleged sabotage was opened for investigation at the Ermelo police station.”

According to Eskom, the culprit confessed to sabotaging the power plant to ensure his employer is awarded additional maintenance and repair jobs.

Eskom security GM Karen Pillay said: “It is disheartening to find that some of our contractors are unscrupulous, have malicious intent and are willing to plunge the country into further load-shedding at a time when the electricity grid is highly constrained. We have always suspected that some of our maintenance contractors and employees are behind these acts of sabotage.”

Last week two truck drivers contracted to Eskom were arrested at Kendal power station in Mpumalanga after allegedly being found in possession of stolen coal. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Brace for more load-shedding in the next few months as Eskom services its ‘most reliable’ machinery

Eskom has warned South Africans they should expect more load-shedding in the coming weeks as it embarks on major repairs and capital investment ...
News
1 day ago

Court orders preservation of former Eskom manager's luxury home, cars

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday obtained an order to preserve a luxury property in Silver Lakes ...
News
6 days ago

Unit at Kusile power station expected to remain offline after duct failure

Unit 1 at Eskom’s Kusile power station is expected to remain offline for a few months after a duct failure.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ at Eskom News
  2. Big bribes, illegal guns: Inside the world of the ‘coal mafia’ News
  3. RON DERBY: Stabilising Eskom is the most difficult and important job in SA Business Times
  4. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  3. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  4. Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga traffic official suspended after ‘bribe increase’ allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved