South Africa

Police hunt gunmen who killed four at Florida tavern

24 October 2022 - 12:30
Police in Gauteng are searching for suspects who shot dead four people in the early hours of Sunday in Florida, west of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Police in Gauteng are searching for suspects who shot dead four people in the early hours of Sunday in Florida, west of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed four people at an allegedly unlicensed tavern in Florida in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, had mobilised maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for a shooting incident that left four people dead during the early hours of Sunday in Jerusalem informal settlement, Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Muridili said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects came into the shebeen, started shooting randomly and then fled.

“One of the deceased is alleged to be the owner of the unlicensed liquor outlet where the incident took place,” Muridili said. 

The motive and circumstances are unknown at this stage. The provincial serious and violent crime unit’s murder and robbery team is investigating.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Four people shot dead in Florida tavern — report

An alleged shooting at a tavern in Florida, Johannesburg, has reportedly led to the death of four people.
News
23 hours ago

Liquor licence suspended after shooting at upmarket KwaMashu lounge

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has suspended the operating licence of Artizen Restaurant and Lounge in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after a patron ...
News
3 days ago

Three tavern patrons shot dead, three wounded

Three people were shot dead and three others wounded after gunmen opened fire in a tavern at Mqhekezweni village in Bhityi near Mthatha on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

We were not involved in Soweto massacre: Terene ea Khosi Mokata leader

Sarele ‘Lehlanya’ Sello says he and his co-accused were as surprised as everyone else when they discovered they were wanted
Investigations
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Four people shot dead in Florida tavern — report News
  2. Concern about 'hit squad' in wake of former KZN councillor's murder South Africa

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News
  4. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Jacob Zuma's first media briefing after 15-month prison sentence