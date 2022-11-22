Camden sabotage suspect released on bail

A contractor working at Eskom’s Camden power station in Mpumalanga was released on bail on Tuesday after his arrest last week for alleged sabotage.
“The accused, Thapelo Mnisi, a 27-year-old male from Witbank, appeared before the magistrate’s court on a charge of contravening sections of the Explosives Act,” Eskom said in a statement.
The power utility said the case was postponed until January next year.
Eskom said last week that the suspect, who is employed by a maintenance company working at the power station, is alleged to have intentionally removed a bearing oil drain plug, causing the oil burners to trip repeatedly.
“This malicious act caused the oil to drain out of the bearing, damaging the bearing, which prevented the mills from operating optimally.
“Camden unit four subsequently tripped after losing all the mills. The incident occurred on Thursday November 10 at about 4.54pm. A case of sabotage was opened for investigation at the Ermelo police station,” Eskom said,
Eskom said last week the suspect confessed to sabotaging the power plant to ensure his employer is awarded additional maintenance and repair jobs.
Image: Simon Mathebula
