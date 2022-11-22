With cruise season in full swing, Durban has a new ship in its repertoire.
Dutch vessel The Zaandam made its maiden arrival at the city's port on Sunday.
Transnet National Ports Authority said the voyage follows the launch of the 2022/2023 cruise season.
The Zaandam is owned and operated by Holland America Lines and was introduced to Durban’s shores with a tug spray.
Capt Eric Durr, from the harbour master’s office, presented a plaque to the ship’s master, in keeping with tradition.
“Covid-19 has impacted the tourism industry a great deal over the past few years, so receiving a cruise vessel of Zaandam’s stature at the Port of Durban is another feather in our cap.
“This affirms the port and the city as a cruise destination of choice, as reflected in our previous nominations as finalists in the World Travel Awards category of Africa’s Leading Cruise Port,” said Durr.
The Zaandam's décor is inspired by music and features instruments including signed guitars from Queen, Iggy Pop, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, as well as a Baroque-style pipe organ.
It has capacity for 1,432 guests, with a length of 781ft and a width of 105.8ft.
The ship has been designed to carry fewer guests while offering greater space.
Meanwhile, the MSC Orchestra also arrived at the port at the weekend, kicking off its cruise season on Monday.
TimesLIVE
New ship cruises into Durban
Image: Holland America Lines
