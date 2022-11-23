Magashule’s words echo sentiments of anti-apartheid activist and founder of the Black Consciousness Movement Steve Biko.
WATCH | Ace Magashule the poet? Suspended ANC secretary-general drops bars
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images
Move over Mzwakhe Mbuli, there is a new poet in town.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called for Africa to “awake” in a cryptic video circulating on social media.
The video was shared by suspended Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus.
In it, Magashule speaks about the struggles of the black man and democrats, and calls for Africa to “awake”.
“Black man, you are on your own. Democrats, you are on your own. Freedom fighters, you are in your own. Africa awake. So are the days of our lives in South Africa. Africa awake. Life or death, victory is certain,” said Magashule.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni reacted to the video, promising Ace that he would be "fine with time".
"Politics within politics is as hard as running in a marathon! Not for the soft. Ace, you will be fine with time," he said.
Magashule’s words echo sentiments of anti-apartheid activist and founder of the Black Consciousness Movement Steve Biko.
It comes in the wake of anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani’s killer being granted parole by the Constitutional Court.
The ConCourt ruled on Monday that Janusz Waluś is eligible for parole and should be released within 10 days. He was arrested in 1993 and became eligible for parole 15 years ago.
An unanimous judgment penned by chief justice Raymond Zondo was handed down by the court after justice minister Ronald Lamola rejected Waluś’ parole application on many occasions based on the seriousness of his crime.
The minister’s office indicated it will study the judgment.
Hani’s widow Limpho said the judgment is diabolical and the court was not concerned with justice.
“I have been in and out of court, and Waluś lost all the cases. These ones, because in South Africa they are gods, what they say goes. I wish them the best. You know about karma. Watch this space. All of them, I give them two years.
“This judgment is diabolical, totally diabolical. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.
