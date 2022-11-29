South Africa

Limpopo police searching for suspect responsible for farm attack

29 November 2022 - 07:45
Police are searching for a suspect after a farmer's wife was shot on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Limpopo police are searching for an unknown suspect who fired shots at a farmer and his wife while they were sleeping, wounding the wife.

The incident occurred on Monday about 1.15am.

Mara police launched a manhunt after an attempted murder and house robbery incident at Goedgedacht farm.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations indicated the owner of the farm and his wife were sleeping when several gunshots were fired at them from outside the house.

“The farm owner retaliated and an unknown suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. Afterward, he discovered that his wife was shot in the upper left leg and was immediately rushed to an unknown hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

Ledwaba said the motive of the incident is unknown at this stage but police investigations are underway.

“Anyone with information that can aid with his [the suspect's] apprehension is requested to urgently contact the investigating officer Sgt Mukwevho on 0636843018 or acting branch commander Warrant Officer Maluleke on 0824147048 or Crime Stop or MySAPSApp,” he said.

TimesLIVE

