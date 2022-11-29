World

Europol says 49 arrested in cocaine cartel takedown; 30 tonnes of drugs seized

29 November 2022 - 07:42 By Charlotte Van Campenhout
Europol said more than 30 tonnes of drugs had been seized during the investigations.
Europol said more than 30 tonnes of drugs had been seized during the investigations.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

European policing agency Europol says it has helped co-ordinate the takedown of a cartel managed from the United Arab Emirates and believed to control up to a third of Europe's cocaine trade.

Police arrested 49 suspects in raids in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the UAE from November 8 to 19, the agency said.

“The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the suspects’ control and command was massive,” Europol said, adding that more than 30 tonnes of drugs had been seized during the investigations.

The operation to co-ordinate raids was dubbed “Desert Light” and had been planned over a period of two years.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK police find 49kg of cocaine in container of oranges imported from South Africa

An investigation that started seven months ago into a consignment of drugs concealed in animal feed has led police in the UK to a container of ...
News
23 hours ago

SERIES | ‘Cape of Cocaine’

Uncovering the Bulgarian mafia in South Africa and a look at how an illegal drug operation blossomed into a huge smuggling syndicate.
News
1 day ago

Nabbed Israeli gang boss ‘had huge murder, kidnap arsenal’

Yaniv Ben Simon, the Israeli fugitive arrested this week with seven others in the expensive northern Johannesburg suburb of Bryanston, is no ordinary ...
News
1 week ago

Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit

Off-duty Sandton police officer wounded in N12 attack after driving friend home from funeral
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cape Town man puts up satirical road signs to expose drug dealers in the area South Africa
  2. Alleged drug mule Lesedi Molapisi is alive, awaiting trial — Father South Africa
  3. The dark, tangled web strangling SA Insight
  4. Murder, kidnapping pose ‘existential’ threat to SA South Africa
  5. Cops seize global heroin smuggling network's hidden stash South Africa
  6. Cannabis use has risen with legalisation and Covid-19 lockdowns — UN report World

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury