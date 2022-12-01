Man who raped daughter sentenced to 18 years in prison

A 35-year-old man who raped his 10-year-old daughter in Makgaung village in Limpopo was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Naphuno magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The man was convicted on November 22.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on December 2 2019 at about 5am, the mother of the victim left her at home with her father to wash clothes at a house nearby.
“When she returned to fetch the other clothes at home, the mother found both her daughter and father naked inside the one-roomed house,” he said.
He said the mother asked what was going on but the father denied having sexual intercourse with the child.
“She immediately rushed her 10-year-old daughter to Sekororo Hospital for medical examination and it was later discovered that the child was raped by her father.”
Ledwaba said a rape case was opened at Maake police station the following day and the father was arrested.
In another case, a 45-year-old man was handed two life sentences by the same court on Tuesday after being found guilty of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Ledwaba said the court heard that the victim's mother received information that her child was raped twice by her husband.
“The first incident happened on March 10 2017 after the victim was called by her stepfather to his room while preparing to attend school. The accused raped the minor child and gave her money to keep her silent.
“Another incident occurred at Mhangwani village in Maake policing area on March 21 2017 when she was called to his room and later raped.”
The victim informed her neighbours who alerted her mother. about the incident. It was then reported at the local police station.
The man was arrested in October 2017 and held in police custody until his sentencing.
“These sentences will send a clear message to perpetrators of gender-based violence that the police will be relentless when investigating such cases,” said Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.
