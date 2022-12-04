South Africa

IN PICS | Festive season feels at Durban's light fantastic trail

04 December 2022 - 12:28 By TIMESLIVE

The Durban Botanic Gardens came alive on Friday for the annual Trail of Lights extravaganza, back after a three-year interruption due to Covid-19.

Hundreds of happy Durbanites poured into the historical gardens - lit up with a million LED-powered lights of every shape and colour - to snap selfies.

Many new lighting displays have been added and never-before seen areas of the botanic gardens have been opened up for The Secret Garden.

The light exhibition features Santa at his grotto, food stalls, live entertainment and a festive market. 

Dog lovers can bring their furbabies to two Paws & Claus evenings on December 4 and 11. The event runs until January 2.

TimesLIVE

