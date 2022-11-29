South Africa

Two suspects wanted for murder of TMPD officer nabbed

29 November 2022 - 19:11 By TimesLIVE
The two suspects arrested for the murder of a Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department officer last month were also wanted for ATM bombings in the Free State.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok/File photo

Two suspected ATM bombing kingpins who are also wanted for the murder of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer were arrested at the weekend.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said its officers received information that an alleged ATM bombing kingpin wanted for murdering a TMPD officer in Olievenhoutbosch last month was in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday.

When they arrived at the address provided, officers found the suspect had already left and was on his way to Olievenhoutbosch using an e-hailing service.

The team stopped the vehicle the suspect was riding in Midrand and arrested him. The suspect, also wanted for ATM bombings in Welkom, Free State, had a bag with burnt and stained money in his possession.

The suspect led the team to Olievenhoutbosch, where a second suspect who allegedly had the murder weapon was found. The suspect was also apprehended with a bag filled with burnt and stained money.

The second suspect informed the officers that the firearm in question was in Soshanguve. The team proceeded to the given location, where another male suspect was found in possession of the firearm with live ammunition.

The suspect found in possession of the firearm was arrested and detained at Rietgat Police Station. “The duo wanted for ATM bombings and murder was arrested and detained at Midrand Police Station. They will appear in court soon,” said police in a statement.

TimesLIVE

