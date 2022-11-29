The team stopped the vehicle the suspect was riding in Midrand and arrested him. The suspect, also wanted for ATM bombings in Welkom, Free State, had a bag with burnt and stained money in his possession.
The suspect led the team to Olievenhoutbosch, where a second suspect who allegedly had the murder weapon was found. The suspect was also apprehended with a bag filled with burnt and stained money.
The second suspect informed the officers that the firearm in question was in Soshanguve. The team proceeded to the given location, where another male suspect was found in possession of the firearm with live ammunition.
The suspect found in possession of the firearm was arrested and detained at Rietgat Police Station. “The duo wanted for ATM bombings and murder was arrested and detained at Midrand Police Station. They will appear in court soon,” said police in a statement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two suspects wanted for murder of TMPD officer nabbed
Image: 123RF/Belchonok/File photo
Two suspected ATM bombing kingpins who are also wanted for the murder of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer were arrested at the weekend.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said its officers received information that an alleged ATM bombing kingpin wanted for murdering a TMPD officer in Olievenhoutbosch last month was in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday.
When they arrived at the address provided, officers found the suspect had already left and was on his way to Olievenhoutbosch using an e-hailing service.
TMPD cop fatally shot after 'hijacking incident'
The team stopped the vehicle the suspect was riding in Midrand and arrested him. The suspect, also wanted for ATM bombings in Welkom, Free State, had a bag with burnt and stained money in his possession.
The suspect led the team to Olievenhoutbosch, where a second suspect who allegedly had the murder weapon was found. The suspect was also apprehended with a bag filled with burnt and stained money.
The second suspect informed the officers that the firearm in question was in Soshanguve. The team proceeded to the given location, where another male suspect was found in possession of the firearm with live ammunition.
The suspect found in possession of the firearm was arrested and detained at Rietgat Police Station. “The duo wanted for ATM bombings and murder was arrested and detained at Midrand Police Station. They will appear in court soon,” said police in a statement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Limpopo police searching for suspect responsible for farm attack
Cele to send team of detectives to probe organised crime in Harding
Most recent crime stats show a spike in vehicle hijackings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos