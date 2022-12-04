Insight

Men, accept that it’s only you who can end GBV

South Africans must form partnerships between men and women in all sectors if we are to beat GBV like we beat apartheid

04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Judy Dlamini

In keeping with the theme of the global  16 Days of Activism campaign, the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund calls on men and women to unite  in the fight against this scourge. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mxolisi Kaunda Hogarth
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril couldn't squeeze through the eye of a needle after all Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa patiently lined up the firing squad for his own ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...