Tearful Ronaldo the lasting image of Portugal World Cup debacle

With or without Ronaldo, Portugal's future at least looks bright as they have a strong generation of talent with a good mixture of youngsters like Ramos and Joao Felix and outstanding players in their prime such as Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

The former United star, meanwhile said his dedication to Portugal remained unchanged but that he would “let time be a good adviser” on whether to continue his international career.

“I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for a moment,” Ronaldo said in a Facebook post.

“I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.”

Before the World Cup, he had refused to say whether the tournament in Qatar would be his last and said he was already looking ahead to the 2024 European Championship.

His Facebook post on Sunday, however, ended on an ambiguous note, writing: “For now, there's not much more to say.

“Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted. Now, we have to let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions.”

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here