Case of man accused of stabbing mother to death postponed to January

13 December 2022 - 21:21 By TimesLIVE
The case of the man who was allegedly seen drinking the blood of his mother after fatally stabbing her, will continue in January next year. He has been in custody after abandoning his bail bid. File image.
Image: 123RF/albund

The case of Thabang Moswane, 24, accused of murdering his mother in May, was on Tuesday postponed by the Koster Regional Court in North West until January 31 so that he could consult with his new legal aid attorney.

Moswane was arrested on May 9 after he allegedly fatally stabbed his mother Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane, 53, in Mathopestad following a fight with her.

On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her.

He was immediately arrested.

“His previous attorney has relocated and had to withdraw his services. The state is expected to share all the necessary documents with the defence attorney in preparation for pretrial, and to await the completion of investigations,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

Moswane abandoned his bail application and will remain in custody until the next court appearance in the new year.

