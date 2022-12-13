The case of Thabang Moswane, 24, accused of murdering his mother in May, was on Tuesday postponed by the Koster Regional Court in North West until January 31 so that he could consult with his new legal aid attorney.
Moswane was arrested on May 9 after he allegedly fatally stabbed his mother Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane, 53, in Mathopestad following a fight with her.
On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her.
He was immediately arrested.
“His previous attorney has relocated and had to withdraw his services. The state is expected to share all the necessary documents with the defence attorney in preparation for pretrial, and to await the completion of investigations,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
Moswane abandoned his bail application and will remain in custody until the next court appearance in the new year.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Case of man accused of stabbing mother to death postponed to January
Image: 123RF/albund
The case of Thabang Moswane, 24, accused of murdering his mother in May, was on Tuesday postponed by the Koster Regional Court in North West until January 31 so that he could consult with his new legal aid attorney.
Moswane was arrested on May 9 after he allegedly fatally stabbed his mother Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane, 53, in Mathopestad following a fight with her.
On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her.
He was immediately arrested.
“His previous attorney has relocated and had to withdraw his services. The state is expected to share all the necessary documents with the defence attorney in preparation for pretrial, and to await the completion of investigations,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
Moswane abandoned his bail application and will remain in custody until the next court appearance in the new year.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Police arrested close to 1,000 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend
National police commissioner Masemola ‘too silent’ for the job
Robbery suspect killed, security guard and bystander wounded in KZN shoot-out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos