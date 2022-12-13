It was a day of high drama on the streets of Cape Town and inside parliament as MPs debated whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be impeached.
The recently expelled ANC member found himself at loggerheads with police during his protest. Carl Niehaus and a small group of anti-Ramaphosa protesters in ANC regalia were demanding that parliament vote in favour of his impeachment.
The vote, which took place after the protest, was not in favour of impeachment proceedings. In parliament, opposition party members voted, along with ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in favour of Ramaphosa being impeached.
“As [a] disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” Dlamini-Zuma said.
Shortly thereafter, ANC MP Mervyn Dirks followed suit. The final tally was 214 votes against the impeachment and 148 voted in favour.
Opposition MPs were also unhappy about the way the process unfolded, saying the vote should have been conducted via secret ballot. The Economic Freedom Fighters MP Floyd Shivambu said the party would take the speaker of parliament to court over the decision.
WATCH | Carl Niehaus clashes with cops and other drama from the Phala Phala parliament sitting
It was a day of high drama on the streets of Cape Town and inside parliament as MPs debated whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be impeached.
The recently expelled ANC member found himself at loggerheads with police during his protest. Carl Niehaus and a small group of anti-Ramaphosa protesters in ANC regalia were demanding that parliament vote in favour of his impeachment.
The vote, which took place after the protest, was not in favour of impeachment proceedings. In parliament, opposition party members voted, along with ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in favour of Ramaphosa being impeached.
“As [a] disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” Dlamini-Zuma said.
Shortly thereafter, ANC MP Mervyn Dirks followed suit. The final tally was 214 votes against the impeachment and 148 voted in favour.
Opposition MPs were also unhappy about the way the process unfolded, saying the vote should have been conducted via secret ballot. The Economic Freedom Fighters MP Floyd Shivambu said the party would take the speaker of parliament to court over the decision.
READ MORE:
No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders
‘Phala Phala expert panel report set the bar too low to impeach a sitting president’: Lamola
Parties accuse ANC of betraying accountability in Phala Phala vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos