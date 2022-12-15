South Africa

‘I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve my objectives,’ says Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

15 December 2022 - 14:20
Andre de Ruyter will remain at the helm of Eskom until March 2023.
“I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve the objectives I set for myself...” These are the words of Andre de Ruyter, the exiting CEO of Eskom. 

“It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to lead an organisation of the size of Eskom. I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve the objectives I set for myself,” he told a news briefing on Thursday.

“I have decided to step back and afford the board [a chance] to appoint a candidate who is better suited and equipped for the job.”

He said operational, financial and societal challenges such as crime and corruption had affected his performance.

In addition, he said: “I am in a position where I am also dependent on the support of the broader political economy, and that is critical to enabling the success of Eskom going forward.”

#FedUpWithLoadShedding: Frustration with Eskom continues to brew

As MPs, who are mostly excluded from the struggles of power cuts, voted on the Phala Phala report in parliament on Tuesday, average South Africans ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana said De Ruyter had only handed in his resignation on Monday but the news was soon leaked and they were forced to confirm it to the public.

“While we were in the middle of deliberations, the story leaked. I didn't expect him to tender the resignation this soon.

We will be securing a CEO to succeed Andre. We have enjoyed working with De Ruyter.”

De Ruyter’s resignation was made public on Wednesday.

He took over as Eskom CEO on January 15 2020, replacing Phakamani Hadebe. His appointment was met with scepticism by some members of the public and politicians, who cited his lack of managerial experience in state-owned enterprises as a concern.

