Eskom's board is on Thursday outlining the way forward after the resignation of CEO Andre de Ruyter.
De Ruyter will officially step down in March.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on De Ruyter's resignation
TimesLIVE
