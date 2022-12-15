South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on De Ruyter's resignation

15 December 2022 - 13:59 By TimesLIVE

Eskom's board is on Thursday outlining the way forward after the resignation of CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter will officially step down in March.

Andre de Ruyter to stay on as Eskom boss until March 2023

Eskom has confirmed the resignation of its CEO, Andre de Ruyter.
News
23 hours ago

The wrong person resigned, says Solidarity on reported departure of De Ruyter

Trade union Solidarity was among the first to mourn the departure of Andre de Ruyter from Eskom.
News
1 day ago

Mixed reaction as Eskom’s De Ruyter jumps ship

Some organisations were happy to see the Eskom CEO’s back, but others felt he did not receive ‘critical government support’ during his tenure
News
22 hours ago
