South Africa

NPA gets green light to extradite R754m Eskom fugitive from UK

Michael Lomas has 7 days to appeal or his extradition stands

16 December 2022 - 10:04
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas was arrested in the UK in connection with a R745m corruption and fraud investigation into the construction of the mega coal-fired Kusile power station in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Sunday Times

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) has succeeded in its efforts to win permission to extradite UK fugitive Michael Lomas after the justice department and UK-based lawyers made a successful argument.

For two years the ID has been fighting to get Lomas back to South Africa to stand trial in connection with the R745m Eskom Kusile fraud and corruption case.

ID director advocate Andrea Johnson said: “The legal process has been lengthy, and we are pleased with the judgment.”

Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the ID, said Lomas was arrested in London in April last year and granted hefty bail of £100,000 (R1.7m at the time). He submitted an additional surety of £250,000 (about R4.3m).

She said his arrest came after months of talks with the UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case in which Eskom paid R745m to Tubular Construction Projects, exposing it to R1.4bn costs as the contract escalated.

Warrant of arrest for former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi after court no-show

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court has issued a warrant of arrest for former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi after he failed ...
News
8 months ago

Lomas has been indicted along with four other accused in South Africa who are due to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on April 5 next year in relation to the case. Lomas was out of the country when his co-accused were arrested and allegedly failed to cooperate with law enforcement to stand trial.

Seboka said this prompted the ID to apply for his extradition through the UK central authorities to invoke the European Convention on Extradition and the UN Convention against Corruption for assistance to bring Lomas back to South Africa.

On Thursday the Westminster magistrate’s court based in London issued a judgment ordering that Lomas’ extradition is to be sent to the UK secretary of state.

Seboka said Lomas has seven days to appeal or the extradition stands.

READ MORE:

Swiss firm ABB to pay South Africa R2.5bn for Kusile state capture deal

Swiss multinational engineering firm ABB has agreed to pay R2.5bn in punitive reparations to South Africa after being fraudulently awarded a ...
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | When, or if, the Guptas are extradited, SA’s case must be airtight

Bearing in mind the dismal failure of the Shrien Dewani case, the stakes are too high for the Guptas to be acquitted
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

The state capture bling now in the hands of the state

The Guptas’ R54m private jet, a R12m mansion and a R17m office park are among R3.07bn in assets now under the control of the NPA’s Investigating ...
News
11 months ago
