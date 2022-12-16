EFF leader Julius Malema’s views about current and political affairs saw him consistently grab news headlines this year.
The outspoken politician did not shy away from calling out politicians and addressing social and political issues.
Here are five fire quotes from the red beret leader:
Delegates failed to elect women into top five
Malema expressed his dismay at his party’s failure to elect women during its Eastern Cape elective congress.
The party leader said the failure to elect women into top positions was an injustice to the liberation of women for whom the party advocates.
“There is no solution in South Africa without women in the centre of that development. In your first task in the Eastern Cape, you have completely failed to fulfil your mission, and that mission is a mission that makes sure that in everything we do, we put women at the centre.”
From calling out delegates to comparing ANC to a used condom: 5 fire quotes from Malema in 2022
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema’s views about current and political affairs saw him consistently grab news headlines this year.
The outspoken politician did not shy away from calling out politicians and addressing social and political issues.
Here are five fire quotes from the red beret leader:
Delegates failed to elect women into top five
Malema expressed his dismay at his party’s failure to elect women during its Eastern Cape elective congress.
The party leader said the failure to elect women into top positions was an injustice to the liberation of women for whom the party advocates.
“There is no solution in South Africa without women in the centre of that development. In your first task in the Eastern Cape, you have completely failed to fulfil your mission, and that mission is a mission that makes sure that in everything we do, we put women at the centre.”
‘It’s a failure to all of you’: Malema slams EFF branches for not electing women in top five leadership
Mbeki has no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa
Speaking at the fourth national students assembly of the EFF student command, Malema said former president Thabo Mbeki had no moral authority to call out President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership failures because he had endorsed him in the past.
“Thabo Mbeki wants to speak like a moral authority after he said we must allow Cyril to explain theft. The office (presidency) must be protected with everything.
“The ANC must die a painful death. The ANC must feel the pain our people have felt for more than 20 years under its uncaring leadership. When a president is caught with cash under a mattress and in sofas, must we debate that with people who claimed to have a high moral standard during [former president Jacob] Zuma’s term?”
Mbeki has no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa, says Malema
ANC is ‘like a used condom’
Speaking at the EFF People’s Assembly in Gauteng, he described the ruling party as a tool used by “white monopoly capital” to mislead South Africans.
“We must, as Pan-Africanists, declare here and now that Africans are not our enemies. Our enemy is white monopoly capital, our enemy is the owners of the means of production, our enemy is those who stole our land and are still in possession of stolen goods. We have a responsibility to appreciate that Africans are not our enemies.
“The ANC is not our enemy but it is a tool used by the enemy to perpetuate the interest of the enemy forces. So, instead of saying the ANC is an enemy, we must know the ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time once they are finished using it.”
‘ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time’: Malema
Ramaphosa ‘pretends he loves black people’
Addressing delegates at his party’s third provincial assembly at the Olive Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, Malema described Ramaphosa as an “absent president and a headless chicken”.
“You expect this body of yours to function without a head. Have you ever seen a headless chicken? What it does? That’s where we are now.
“He must never pretend he loves black people. I am sure he has had a hand in the disunity that has marked the king’s ascending to the throne.”
'He must never pretend that he loves black people': Malema on Ramaphosa
No heritage without the acceptance of other Africans
Addressing party supporters when the country celebrated Heritage Month, Malema said there is no heritage without the acceptance of other Africans.
“We must never speak about heritage but refuse to want Zimbabweans or any person from another African country [in SA].
“You go around saying you don’t want Zimbabweans because they take jobs. They take jobs from who? Who is the owner of the jobs? A white man. You are fighting to work for a white man, that is what you are fighting for.”
‘We must never speak about heritage but refuse to want Zimbabweans’: Malema
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Hypocrisy' or not that deep? – Ramaphosa and Malema get tongues wagging after hugging in Lesotho
Malema on king’s ceremony: ‘ANC almost collapsed it by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens’
'Why must we be deputy mayors?': Malema threatens to remove IFP from power in KZN municipalities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos