The state capture bling now in the hands of the state

The Guptas’ R54m private jet, a R12m mansion and a R17m office park are among R3.07bn in assets now under the control of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate

Nicki Gules Assistant Editor
19 December 2021 - 00:00

A R54m private jet, a R17m office park and a R12m mansion are among assets valued at more than R3bn now under the control of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) that could be forfeited to the state.

They belong to people allegedly involved in state capture during the administration of former President Jacob Zuma, have been preserved by the ID under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), which prevents the sale of assets allegedly bought with the proceeds of crime...

