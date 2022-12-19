Three of the top 7 positions have been occupied by women: Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa as second deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer-general.
Mbete said the next step for women leaders in the ANC would be to move to "the more influential roles", such as deputy president, national chair and the presidency.
Delivering his political report at the conference on Friday, Ramaphosa said there were ongoing divisions within the party, specifically among it's leaders.
"If I were the president I would focus less on unity and more on trying to renew the party and trying to govern and deliver for South Africans," said Mbete.
The newly elected ANC top 7 led by Ramaphosa are set to start work immediately. A new national executive committee is expected to be announced before the end of the conference.
LISTEN | ‘CR should focus less on unity, more on party renewal and governance’: political analyst
Image: Alaister Russell
Political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete gives an analysis of the 55th ANC national conference top 7 results. She touches on questions that arose at this year’s conference, the emergence of women leaders and what re-elected party president Cyril Ramaphosa should focus on in his second term.
LISTEN:
