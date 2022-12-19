Politics

IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders

19 December 2022 - 13:24 By TIMESLIVE
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Monday re-elected as ANC president at the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He beat Zweli Mkhize with 2,476 votes to 1,897.

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proven he cannot save the ANC from itself 

The other members of the new top seven are:

  • Paul Mashatile — deputy president;
  • Gwede Mantashe — chairperson;
  • Fikile Mbalula — secretary-general;
  • Nomvula Mokonyane — first deputy secretary-general;
  • Maropene Ramokgopa — second deputy secretary-general; and
  • Gwen Ramokgopa — treasurer-general.

Many delegates celebrated the announcement of the new leadership, while others' disappointment was obvious.

Some are thrilled, others less so. Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Some are thrilled, others less so. Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Delegates celebrates a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new ANC leadership is announced.
Delegates celebrates a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new ANC leadership is announced.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A delegate points at the podium as the results are announced.
A delegate points at the podium as the results are announced.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates react to the top 7 announcement at the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the top 7 announcement at the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Delegates celebrates the announcement of the new ANC top seven at the 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 19 2022.
Delegates celebrates the announcement of the new ANC top seven at the 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 19 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates celebrates as the new leadership is announced at the 55th ANC national elective conference on Monday.
Delegates celebrates as the new leadership is announced at the 55th ANC national elective conference on Monday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to winning ANC presidency for 2nd time

It was a tense few minutes for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as he left the stage to hear whether he'd retain his seat as party president.
Politics
2 hours ago

The winner is Cyril Ramaphosa

The new ANC deputy president is Paul Mashatile, Gwede Mantashe retains the party chairmanship, Fikile Mbalula is secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Delegates cast their votes for new ANC top 7

ANC delegates are set to cast their votes for a new-look top seven, replacing the party's old top six, as the national elective conference taking ...
Politics
22 hours ago

WATCH | Video of Ramaphosa and Zuma laughing together gets tongues wagging

The now-viral video was taken at the ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, and comes after Zuma’s decision to privately prosecute ...
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  2. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination Politics
  4. DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership Politics
  5. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...