IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Monday re-elected as ANC president at the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He beat Zweli Mkhize with 2,476 votes to 1,897.
The other members of the new top seven are:
Many delegates celebrated the announcement of the new leadership, while others' disappointment was obvious.
