Four armed robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after bombing an ATM at a petrol station in Embalenhle, near Secunda, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Thursday.
The men, wearing masks and gloves, stormed into the garage at 3.20am and held staff at gunpoint.
“Law enforcement agencies were activated via a panic button and the security guards responded,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The suspects fired shots at security guards who responded. One of the shots hit the guards' vehicle.
“Police at Embalenhle were informed about the robbery and upon arrival a case of robbery with an additional charge of ATM bombing was opened.”
TimesLIVE
Armed robbers bomb ATM and flee with cash in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
